Motherwell neighbourhood is plagued by theft from cars

Police have flagged up a series of thefts from vehicles in one part of Motherwell and are warning car owners to be on their guard.

Officers were called to Oss Quadrant on Wednesday, February 5 after a car was broken into - and a purse stolen.

The theft had an unfortunate knock-on effect after card inside s were used by the culprit.

Another car was broken into in Liath Avenue on Wednesday, February 12 - and a mobile phone was taken.

A further two thefts saw laptops taken - firstly from a car parked at Netherwood Tower on Friday, February 14 and from Morven Drive on Sunday, February 16.

Officers dealing with the enquiry are dealing with one particular theory as to why this has happened - which has also been flagged up in a previous edition.

A Police Scotland spokesperson revealed “It is not known whether all these vehicles were left insecure.

“However no damage was caused gaining entry, and all of these thefts occurred within a few streets of each other. “We ask that all vehicle owners ensure their vehicles are locked when they get home and keys then removed to a metal box or Faraday pouch, which stops remote entry keys being scanned and vehicles stolen.

“Modern keys can be fairly easily activated whilst in a pocket or bag where they can be pressed, so it is good practice to ensure the vehicle is confirmed as locked, and keys put away safely.If you have any information on these thefts, please call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”