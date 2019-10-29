Motherwell man walks free after paperwork puts in him in the clear

A man accused of a hit and run on a policeman walked free last week after it was revealed he was at work at the time.

Hue McBean, 23, from Motherwell, denied assaulting PC Andrew McIntyre to the danger of his life in Lockhart Avenue, Cambuslang in October last year.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court PC McIntyre told jurors that he confronted the driver, but was knocked over and dragged back by the car which then sped off.

He escaped with minor scrapes and bruises.

The Audi was later found in flames near Markethill in East Kilbride.

Mr McBean was also acquitted of attempting to pervert the course of justice and dangerous driving.

The court heard officers attended in relation to a stolen car report.

They told the driver to stop and PC McIntyre opened the car door but “tripped and fell to the ground” as the car reversed.

In evidence, the police officer claimed the driver was Mr McBean. He said he was wearing sunglasses and his hood was up.

Mr McBean said he was working for his father’s grounds maintenance company at the Coca Cola factory in East Kilbride.

A document produced in court showed he was signed in at the time of the offence.

Drew Russell, 56, Health and Safety manager for Coca Cola, Drew Russell, 56, told jurors Mr McBean was at work that day.

He said the factory is surrounded by a “seven foot barbed wire fence” and doors are manned 24 hours.

Defence lawyer Neil McShane asked Mr Russell: “Are you committing perjury by creating documents to get him off as a favour,” and he replied: “Most definitely not, no.”

The trial was halted and Mr McBean was acquitted of all the charges.