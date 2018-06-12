Motherwell man goes missing as he awaits sentencing

A Motherwell man has gone missing as he awaits sentencing for possessing 1651 indecent images of children and 3029 images depicting “extreme pornography” involving humans and animals.

He was caught after the dad of Keith Ross’s former girlfriend stumbled across disgusting pictures on a phone.

Sheriff Marie Smart put Ross (28), of Highfield Crescent, on the sex offenders’ register at Hamilton Sheriff Court last month.

Sentence was deferred for background reports and a risk assessment, with Ross released on bail and told to return to court on June 22.

He was last seen on Tuesday, May 29, in the vicinity of the A71 near Canderside, by a family member. He has reportedly also been seen in the Stonehouse area since that date but he remains untraced.

Ross is white, 6’ tall, of medium build with long dark brown hair and a full beard.

He has access to a Honda CBR motorcycle with the registration number P61 YCW. This is very distinctive, black in colour with numerous skulls on the paintwork.

Inspector Andrew Macdonald of Motherwell Police Station said: “There are concerns for Keith’s wellbeing as it is out of character for him to go missing, so we are eager to trace him.

“We are carrying out enquiries locally and across the transport network but we have not been able to trace him yet.

“We would ask anyone with information to contact Motherwell Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2308 of Tuesday 5 June 2018.”