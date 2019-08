A 50-year-old male who has allegedly been scratching loyalist slogans onto cars in Motherwell and Bellshill plus Wishaw over a two month period has been arrested.

Officers undertook an extensive search of CCTV to identify the man.

He was arrested at an address in Airbles Street in Motherwell.

Police do not believe that the cars in question were specifically targeted.

The accused has since appeared in Hamilton Sheriff Court in relation to these alleged offences.