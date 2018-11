A 21-year-old Motherwell man has appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court charged with the murder of security guard Mohammed Abu Sammour.

Around 1am on Sunday, October 28, Mr Sammour from Caldercruix was found lying seriously injured near Holytown Crematorium and later died in hospital.

Scott Pearson appeared in private at the court, where he also faced a charge of perverting the course of justice.

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.