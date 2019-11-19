Motherwell drugs search led to house in Hamilton

The simple action of stopping a car on a Motherwell street has led to drugs-related arrests in Hamilton

Police in Motherwell have confirmed that the vehicle was stopped on Hamilton Road around 7.15pm on Saturday (November 16.)

The officers quizzed the two occupants of the car and then mounted a search.

It was then found that the pair were allegedly in possession of drugs – believed to be cocaine.

However, the matter did not end there amidst suspicions that there might be more to the discovery in the car.

Officers obtained a warrant and travelled to Hamilton to search a property in the town.

When the search was carried out, another supply of drugs and a quantity of cash was found on the premises.

As a result, a 42-year-old male and a 30-year-old female were charged with a number of drug offences.