Motherwell boss denies ‘disturbance’ charge

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has denied any wrongdoing after being arrested and charged in Edinburgh on Friday, describing the incident as a “misunderstanding”.

Police Scotland confirmed a 45-year-old man had been “arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance.

This is alleged to have taken place on Waverley Bridge at 7.45pm. A statement added that nobody was injured.

However, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal and a man is due to appear in court at a later date.

Northern Irishman Robinson, whose side lost 2-0 to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, said: “I deny the charges against me and any wrongdoing.I am very upset by what has become a distressing situation for my partner, myself and our families. We had a lovely day in Edinburgh and were trying to get home in good time before the incident occurred.

“It is not possible to give a detailed account when a legal process is under way, which adds to our family anxiety.I am confident this will be found to be a misunderstanding once the legal process has run its course.”

Robinson took over as Motherwell manager in March 2017, leading them to two cup finals in his second season.

Speaking after the defeat by Rangers, he said the incident “had no effect whatsoever” on his players.

“We were off on Friday but we trained on Saturday and I was there. So not at all.

“ I don’t think I need to say anything about that at the moment,” he added.