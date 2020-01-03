Motherwell and Bellshill drivers asked for help after road tragedy

Drivers are being asked for information regarding a New Year Day tragedy which claimed the life of a 15-year old boy.

The incident which sadly saw young Steven Mcilquham from Wishaw pronounced dead at the scene occurred when the youngster was struck by a grey Volkswagen around 9.30pm.

The incident took place when the Coltness High pupil was crossing Alexander Stret at its junction with Marshall Street.

The 20-year-old driver had initially failed to stop at the collision, He has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and has been released pending further enquiries.

Inspector Scott Sutherland, of Motherwell’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

I would ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or may have any relevant dash-cam footage to contact the police.” as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Road Policing Officers in Motherwell through 101, quoting reference number 4880 of 1 January, 2020.

