Masked man with knife robs Bellshill store

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information after a shop in Bellshill was robbed on Monday (26 August)

Around 1.10 pm a man, with a mask covering his face, entered the Premier Stores in Old Edinburgh Road. He threatened the 32-year-old woman working in the shop with a knife and demanded money.

He is described as being about 5’3” in height and of slim to medium build. He fled with a three-figure sum of money and was last running towards the local housing estate.

At the time he was wearing black trainers, black jogging trousers with NIKE wording and logo on the left leg and a dark grey zipper with a white zip and white toggles. He spoke with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Gary Crossan at Wishaw CID, the officer in charge of the enquiry, is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the robbery to contact him. He said:

“This was a frightening incident for the woman who was left extremely shaken and I am keen to hear from anyone who has information about the man responsible or recognises his description.

“If you have information please contact Police Scotland on 101 - quoting incident number 1929 of 26 August 2019. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”