Man seriously injured in Bellshill after break-in

Police in Lanarkshire are investigating following an assault and robbery at a property in Bellshill.

The incident happened within an address in the Hamilton Road area at around 11.40pm on Monday, 4 November.

Two men forced entry to a property and attacked a 31-year-old man who was within. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Monklands for treatment.

A three-figure sum of cash was stolen during the incident, which officers believe was a targeted attack.

The suspects are both described as wearing dark-coloured clothing. They are believed to have left the area following the incident in a white transit van which was last seen passing the church on Main Street.

Detective Inspector Kenny Dalrymple of Wishaw CID said: “As a result of this incident a man has been left with serious injuries and we are conducting a thorough investigation to establish what has happened.

“We believe the suspects were carrying weapons and may have parked their vehicle in the Glebe Street area prior to the attack.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the van, or the suspects in the area immediately prior to, or after the incident, to get in touch with officers to help our investigation.

“Equally anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam devices are urged to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4547 of 4 November. A report can be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.