Man sentenced to three years for sending indecent images

A Motherwell sex offender has been jailed for three years after sending indecent photos of himself to an undercover police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

David Corrigan became infatuated with ‘Niamh’ as the pair traded messages over the internet for five months.

Last month at Hamilton Sheriff Court he admitted sending indecent images and messages to a person he believed was aged 13 between December 2016 and May 2017.

Corrigan was released early from a five-year sentence in 2012 for offences including sending sexual images to a girl of 13 via a webcam.

He was returned to prison after being arrested to serve the rest of his first sentence and his latest three-year term was backdated to July.