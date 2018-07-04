Man’s body is pulled from the River Clyde

The body of a man has been pulled from the River Clyde in Motherwell.

A water rescue operation took place after ‘a report of concern’ for a man under the viaduct between Motherwell and Hamilton on Monday night.

Residents living in North Lodge saw emergency services rush to the scene, with a helicopter hovering above.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10pm on Monday, police received a report of concern for a 29-year-old man in the Clyde under the viaduct between Motherwell and Hamilton.

“Emergency services attended and a search was carried out. The body of a 29-year-old man was recovered around 2pm yesterday (Tuesday).”