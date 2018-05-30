Man jailed for neglecting animals now admits to having indecent  images of children

A Motherwell man, who entertained youngsters with his collection of exotic animals, was caught with more than 1600 indecent images of children.

Police were called in after the dad of Keith Ross’s former girlfriend stumbled across disgusting pictures on a phone.

Ross (28) of Highfield Crescent, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday when he admitted possessing 1651 indecent images of children and 3029 images depicting “extreme pornography” involving humans and animals.

Last year he was jailed for 18 months for neglecting exotic pets and was released just before Christmas.

Michael Macintosh, prosecuting, said the latest offences came to light after the breakdown of Ross’s relationship in April last year.

Mr Macintosh told the court his ex-partner’s father went to the accused’s address to gather some of his daughter’s belongings.

He saw a phone on the bed containing numerous messages between the accused and others of a sexual nature and took it to make his daughter aware of the communications.

Numerous images were then seen on the device which was returned before the police were called and they went to the property with a search warrant.

Ross admitted the various electronic devices seized by officers were his and nobody else used them.

Sheriff Marie Smart put Ross on the sex offenders’ register and deferred sentence for background reports and a risk assessment. Ross, who is on bail, must return to court on June 22.