Man has fingers cut off by Samurai sword

A man had two fingers chopped off with a sword as rival gangs arranged a fight in Viewpark last week.

Tensions have been rising in recent weeks following a series of raids by police which led to drugs being discovered at properties.

With accusations of ‘grassing’ being made things came to a head on Monday, January 29, as a fight took place near Kew Gardens with some participants said to be armed with a katana and a crossbow.

One local resident said: “We all know that the area, particularly around the Gas Flats, doesn’t have the best reputation, but things have definitely escalated in the last few weeks since the police started carrying out raids to find drugs.

“They are all blaming each other for tipping off the police, or being a ‘grass’, but they do at least seem to be containing their ire to those that are within that circle.

“There is always the fear that they kick in the wrong door at some point and some residents understandably nervous.

“When you hear guys are going about with swords and crossbows, and a guy getting two of his fingers chopped off, then that is completely over the score.”

Chief Inspector Mark Leonard, Area Commander for Motherwell, Bellshill, Wishaw and Shotts, moved to reassure the public as well as asking for their help.

He said: “We don’t believe there is any danger to the wider public, but we will move to deal robustly to with any acts of violence.

“I would ask for the public’s help if they have any information about crimes, particularly drug related, to let us know so that our problems solving teams can deal with them. The more intelligence we are given then the more proactive we can be in these situations.”

Anyone with information can contact the Police via the 101 number or alternatively call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.