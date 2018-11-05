Man due in court over Mohammed Abu Sammour murder

A 21-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court today (Monday) after being arrested and charged in connection with the death of Mohammed Abu Sammour.

Around 1am police were called to a report of Mr Sammour from Caldercruix lying seriously injured in Panmuir Crescent - which is part of a new housing development still under construction and situated between Holytown and Newarthill near to Holytown Crematorium and Torrance Park Golf Course.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to University Hospital Wishaw where the 49-year-old security guard died a short time later.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.