Man dies in Cleland road crash

A 24-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision on the A73 Carlisle Road in Cleland on Saturday Saturday (August 31)

Police Scotland officers are appealing for information following the incident which happened around 8.30pm, when a red Vauxhall Astra was in collision with a silver Toyota Auris near the junction with Hareshaw Road.

The 24-year-old man who died was the passenger in the Vauxhall car.

The driver, a man also aged 24 years, was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries. His condition is described by medical staff as being critical.

There was no-one else in the Vauxhall Astra.

The driver of the Toyota Auris car -a 46-year-old woman - who was alone in the car at the time, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Wishaw as a precaution and later released.

Sergeant Stuart Bell, the officer in charge of the enquiry, is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Police Scotland. He said:

“If you were driving on the A73 or were in the area around the time of the collision and have information which could assist our enquiry please get in touch. If you have dashcam footage that may have recorded anything relevant contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 - quoting incident 4152 of 31 August 2019 and speak with Sergeant Bell or Constable Gavin Milloy, the reporting officer.