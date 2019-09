Police have confirmed that a 35-year-old male has been arrested following an altercation in Viewpark on Saturday night(September 7)

The man was arrested in Laburnum Road around 9pm - after police had been contacted about a disturbance.

However, the matter did not end there after the man allegedly brandished a golf club at officers

He was then arrested.

A report on this incident has been sent to the procurator fiscal.