Man arrested after stolen car drama in Bellshill

This was the scene when a stolen car crashed in Bellshill - after being driven away from a property in Hamilton early this morning (Wednesday)

The photo was captured by an eyewitness who saw barriers near the Aldi store bear the brunt of the crash.

It is believed that the car in question was being pursued by officers at the time - as the driver tried to make good his escape.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Hamilton were made aware of a disturbance within a property on Inglefield Gardens around 2.55pm

“A car was then stolen from the address and was subsequently involved in a crash on Unthank Road, Bellshill around 3.30am.

“Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the incidents. Enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”