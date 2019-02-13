Man arrested after schoolgirl hit by car in Motherwell dies

A 38-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a schoolgirl in Motherwell.

The 12-year-old was knocked down by a car in The Loaning at around 4.15pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Emergency services attended and the girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where she later died.

The driver of the car has been charged with alleged road traffic offences and is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court tomorrow (Thursday).

