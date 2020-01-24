Man arrested after pensioner robbed in Bothwell

editorial image

Officers have been confirmed that an arrest has been made regarding an incident in Bothwell which took place between Christmas and New Year.

Police Scotland put out a witness appeal in via this newspaper after an elderly man was robbed within his home in Wingfield Gardens in Bothwell on Saturday, December 28.

The 77-year-old man had answered the door to two men who then assaulted him and made off with a sum of money and some personal items.

The man did not require any hospital treatment but was badly shaken by his ordeal.

Police deployed additional patrols in the area.

Today ( January 24) a police spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged robbery and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Our enquiries are continuing.”