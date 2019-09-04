Man (53) arrested after fire drama at Bellshill shop

Police have confirmed that they have arrested a 53-year-old man following a spate of incidents on Friday (August 30).

The man is said to have targeted staff at a convenience store in Bellshill’s Hamilton Road and is alleged to have subjected them to racial abuse over the course of the day.

However, the matter did not end there after the man returned the scene and placed a number of items on the roof of the shop.

His next move was to set them on fire – prompting a 999 call to firefighters from onlookers.

Police have confirmed that there was no major damage to the shop.

However, the man was arrested and was expected to have appeared in court at time of going to press.