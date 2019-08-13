Man (30) is murdered in Motherwell

Police in Motherwell have confirmed that they are treating the death of a 30-year-old man in a flat in Motherwell as murder.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “ Around 4.10am on Tuesday 13 August 2019 we received a report of a man who had suffered serious injuries in Doonside Tower,

“The man died at the scene. We are are following a positive line of inquiry.

“If anyone has any information about this incident please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 408 of 13 August 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, it emerged that a 52-year old man had died after falling from Allan Tower in Wilson Street after 5am yesterday (Tuesday)

A police spokesperson said: “Policece were called and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended to the man but he died at the scene.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”