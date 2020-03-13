Lead theft has led to £15,000 bill for Diocese of Motherwell

A thief has effectively plundered church funds after removing £300 worth of lead from the roof of Motherwell Diocesan Centre.

The incident happened overnight at the Coursington Road premises on Thursday, February 27 - but inclement weather meant that the matter did not end there.

For leakage meant that a further £15,000 worth of damage was caused.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Motherwell said: “This is a damaging and thoughtless crime which has caused significant damage aand led to expensive repairs”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 1716.

.