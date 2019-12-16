Lanarkshire car parks danger zone for thefts

Police are warning Christmas shoppers that a number of thefts have been reported across Lanarkshire - with one common thread.

Officers have been called out to a number of incidents where thieves have plundered unlocked vehicles in car parks - in a bid to steal gifts

A police spokesman confirmed: “Please keep cars locked and purchases out of view.”

It was also stressed that gifts should be stored out of plain sight within the home.

The spokesperson added: “These should be locked in cupboards if possible.

“Presents look brilliant under the tree but again should be kept out of view.”

It was stressed too that the base of a tree should always be concealed to deter theft.