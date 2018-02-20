Knifeman robs GAME in lunch-time raid

An armed robbery took place at GAME in Brandon Parade East, Motherwell, on Sunday.

Around 1.15pm a man entered the shop and threatened staff with a knife, demanding money.

He left the premises with a three figure sum of cash and headed along Muir Street in the direction of Motherwell station.

The suspect is described as around 5’7”, of slim build, and spoke with a local accent. He was wearing a grey hooded top which was darker grey on the arms, dark trousers and his face was covered with a dark balaclava or scarf.

Detective Constable Gerry Hattie from Wishaw CID said: “This was a terrifying experience for those within the store at the time and thankfully nobody was injured.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the callous individual involved and I would appeal to anyone with information to please come forward.

“When the suspect ran off from the store along Muir Street he passed many members of the public and it is vital that anyone who saw him contacts the police.”

Anyone with information should contact Wishaw CID via 101 or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.