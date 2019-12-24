Judge jails thug for 30 months

A dad of two battered a stranger over the head with a dumbbell outside the victim’s Mossend flat.

Josh McLaren suffered a deep cut and swelling around the brain, Hamilton Sheriff Court heard this week.

Jordan Kyle, 32, of Hall Street, Hamilton, was jailed for 30 months. He admitted assaulting Mr McLaren to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment.

His brother Nathan, 27, of Arbroath Grove, Hamilton, faced the same charge, but walked free when his not guilty plea was accepted.

The assault happened outside flats in Clydesdale Road on October 13 last year.

Vish Kathuria, prosecuting, said Jordan Kyle had split up with his girlfriend, Martina Wilson, the mother of his two children.

She began a relationship with Stuart Smith who lived downstairs from Mr McLaren.

The Kyle brothers went to the flats at 7.45am. Ms Wilson had stayed overnight at Mr Smith’s and Jordan Kyle wanted to see her.

Kathuria told the court: “Ms Wilson and Mr Smith heard the door buzzer being pressed repeatedly and saw the accused’s vehicle outside.

“Mr McLaren opened his bedroom window and shouted down to the accused, asking why he was at the door at that time on a Saturday morning.

He thought the brothers were acting suspiciously and eventually told them to leave.

“The Kyles didn’t leave and Mr McLaren, accompanied by Mr Smith, went to the door.

“There was a struggle between the accused and Mr Smith. The accused ran along the side of the building and returned with a large grey dumbbell.

“By this time Mr McLaren was in a struggle with Nathan Kyle and was on the ground.

“As he tried to get to his feet and move away, the accused approached and struck him on the back of the head with the dumbbell.

“This was witnessed from a bedroom window by Jordan Kyle’s ex who then contacted the police.

“Eventually Mr Smith and Mr McLaren were able to get back inside. Towels were applied to Mr McLaren’s head wound and the accused and his brother left the scene.”

Mr McLaren was taken to Monklands Hospital where nine stitches were put in the wound.

The fiscal added: “He was released but re-admitted to hospital four days later as he felt dizzy and was vomiting, and liquid was leaking from the wound.

“Scans showed swelling to the brain and he also suffered slight memory loss.”

Defence lawyer Ali Murray said his client was remorseful and has since given up drugs and alcohol, and has joined a church.

Jailing Kyle for the “shocking” attack, Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen told him: “You escalated this to an enormous degree when you armed yourself with this dumbbell.

Sentence was reduced from three years because of his guilty plea.