Hunt for fakers who claimed to be cops

Police are appealing for witnesses after two separate incidents in Bellshill, where two men stopped people in the street and claimed to be police officers.

The first incident happened around 7.10pm on Tuesday, January 2, on Motherwell Road, Bellshill, where a 36-year-old man was stopped by two men who said they were CID officers and told the man they were going to search him.

The second incident happened around 8pm on Hamilton Road, Bellshill, where a 35-year-old woman was stopped by the same two men who also said they were CID officers and again told her they were going to search her.

The two suspects failed to provide any identification when it was requested.

They are described as white and between 25 to 29 years of age. One was wearing a black tracksuit and baseball cap, they may have got out of a dark coloured hatchback car.

Police enquiries are continuing to trace these two men and anyone with any information should contact Motherwell Police Office via the 101 number.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.