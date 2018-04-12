Holytown death being treated as ‘suspicious’

The death of a man in Holytown this morning is being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to a flat in Spruce Way just before 10.30am following reports of a stabbing.

Eight police cars and paramedics, including the air ambulance service, attended by the man was found dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the exact cause of death and police are treating the death as suspicious meantime.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.”