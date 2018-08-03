Hearts fans cleared of Motherwell disorder charges

Two Hearts fans have been cleared of criminal charges after a sheriff ruled a “reasonable amount of disorder” is only to be expected on match days.

The sheriff said it was “hardly surprising” that the fans were arrested after what a police officer described as “a myriad of minor acts of disorder”.

Connor Clark, 21, from Currie and Jamie Drysdale, 19, from Edinburgh, walked free after not guilty verdicts yesterday.

They were arrested after attending a league fixture at Motherwell’s Fir Park last year.

The pair were in a group of Hearts fans when they reacted to taunts by home supporters and responded by shouting, swearing and challenging rival fans to fight.

Sheriff Brown said: “Their behaviour has to be looked at in the context of a football match happening that day. Members of the public might reasonably expect a reasonable amount of disorder so there has to be a fairly high threshold in order to prove an offence under section 38 of the Act.

“I’m not satisfied the behaviour as described necessarily crossed that threshold.”