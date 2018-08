A 17-year-old girl will stand trial in December charged with murdering Connor Cowper in Holytown in April.

It is claimed the 18 year-old was repeatedly struck on the neck and body, he was found injured at a property in Spruce Way, but couldn’t be saved by emergency services.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow this week, she denies murder.