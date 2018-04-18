Girl (17) charged with murder following Holytown death

A teenage girl has appeared in court charged with murder following an alleged fatal stabbing in a flat in Holytown last week.

An 18-year-old man was found injured at a property in Spruce Way after a reported disturbance on Thursday morning.

Emergency services, including more than half a dozen police cars and an air ambulance, raced to the scene but the man, who has been named locally as Conner Cowper, could not be saved.

A 17-year-old girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared in private at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday charged with murder.

She is also accused of having a blade or point in a public place, acting in a threatening or abusive manner and two charges of assaulting or impeding police.

The girl made no plea or declaration to the charges and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Thomas Millar.

She is due to appear in the dock again this week.

A 15-year-old boy who had also been arrested did not appear in court and has been liberated.