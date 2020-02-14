Fires started deliberately in Newarthill, Motherwell and Holytown

Police have stepped up patrols in the wider Motherwell area after no fewer than three acts of wilful fireraising within a very short interval this week.

The disturbing incidents have involved four cars in total plus a garden shed.

Officers were called out last Tuesday night around midnight when an Audi A 7 was deliberately torched in a garden in Newarthill’s Biggar Road.

Officers dealt with another incident nearly 24 hours later when a garden shed was found on fire at a property on Motherwell’s Fort Street.

The third incident involved parked cars in Holytown’s Main Street at 12.30am last Wednesday.

A firebug set three cars alight at a residents parking bay near to the junction of St Andrew’s Street.

The fire services rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Investigations into these three incidents are continuing but it has been stressed that the police need information from the public to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Area inspector for Bellshill Graeme McLaughlin stated “Significant enquiry is now underway to identify those responsible for these deliberate acts.

“ However, we also appeal to the public - should anyone have information regarding these incidents, please call 101.

“This is regardless of how trivial you think your report might be.

“ You could be in possession of vital information.

“ And I would stress we will be increasing patrols in the localities affected by this.”