Facebook footage leads to arrest in Carfin

The alleged victims of vandalism took to social media to share CCTV footage of the episode - and a 15-year-old male has now been arrested.

The incident is alleged to have happened to a property in Inkwood Way in Carfin at 11.30pm on Friday (November 22) and was caught on camera before being uploaded to Facebook.

The incident generated much online discussion and officers have stated that this lone arrest may not be the last they will make.

Inspector Keith Campbell of Bellshill police stationsaid: “I would like to thank the community for their assistance and support in this matter.

“Further enquiries are ongoing to identify and arrest the other people involved in the incident. I would urge anyone with any information to call 101, quoting incident 4432 of 22 November. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”