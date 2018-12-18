Ex-police Inspector caught with £3m worth of cocaine

A former British Transport Police inspector has been charged with drugs offences after he was allegedly caught with cocaine valued at £3 million.

David Brown of Newarthill, is also said to have been in possession of cannabis worth a six-figure sum.

The drugs were allegedly recovered after Brown was quizzed about his vehicle’s insurance at the Cairnryan ferry port earlier this month.

It is understood he was intending to travel to Northern Ireland.

Brown (49) appeared from custody for a private hearing at Stranraer Sheriff Court.

He was accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, and using a vehicle without insurance.

Brown’s lawyer, Paul Feeney, made no plea or declaration on his behalf and the case was continued for further enquiries.

He was released on bail and is expected to return to court at a later date.

Brown began working with British Transport Police in 1990 and was an inspector when he left the force in 2011.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”