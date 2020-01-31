Eight years in prison for Holytown killing

A 27-year-old former solider has been sent to prison for killing a man in Holytown last year.

Liam Donnelly from Plains stabbed Phillip McMcMillan in the chest in a row over a £40 debt in Sunnyside Crescent at around 5.50am on February 22, 2019.

The 26-year-old victim was pronounced dead at 6.55am at University Hospital Wishaw.

Donnelly was originally charged with murder, but pled guilty to a lesser charge of culpable homicide in December.

Alan Dunion (24) and Ryan Downie (24), both pled guilty to being in possession of a bladed article.

Donnelly was sentenced to eight years in prison when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow, Dunion was jailed for 12 months and Downie admonished.

Detective Inspector Kenny Dalrymple, of Lanarkshire CID, said: “The death of Philip McMillan was a completely senseless killing over a small debt and highlights the dangers of carrying a knife. If you carry a knife, you will be more likely to use it and the consequences of this can be devastating.

“Our officers acted quickly to gather evidence and subsequently the three men were charged the following day. Violence won’t be tolerated in our communities.”