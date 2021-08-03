Duo viciously attacked on Bellshill street have been discharged from hospital
The two men who were subjected to a brutal street attack by a gang of men in Bellshill have been released from hospital – and enquiries into the harrowing incident are ongoing, say police.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 12:24 pm
The violent encounter was believed to have started with a verbal altercation in Hamilton Road around 11.24pm on Saturday, July 24 and the two victims were knocked unconscious by the group who were wearing white tee shirts and dark shorts. It is not thought either group knew each other.
The Motherwell Times has seen video footage of the attack which features one man being struck repeatedly as he lies on the road – then being kicked in the head by his attacker.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 4780.