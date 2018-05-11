Drugs worth £15,000 seized

Drugs with an estimated street value of £15,000 have been recovered in North Lanarkshire after a day of action in the area.

On Friday. May 4, properties in Arranview Street, Gibb Street and Honeywell Crescent in Chapelhall, Main Street in Holytown, Oronsay Street in Airdrie and Sandpiper Crescent in Coatbridge were all targeted with cannabis resin, cannabis and cocaine being recovered.

A 31-year-old woman, and three men aged 25, 24 and 49 will all be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 24-year-old woman and four men aged 18, 19, 24 and 50 were all arrested in connection with various drugs offences and enquiries are ongoing.

A 39-year-old man was also arrested and charged for attempted extortion.

Detective Inspector Colin Campbell, Airdrie Police Office, said: “We have recovered around £15,000 worth of drugs and have arrested ten people during this operation.

“Police Scotland is committed to reducing the tragic impact of drugs on individuals, families and communities in Scotland and information from members of the public is absolutely vital in our efforts to do this.

“I would particularly like to thank the community for assisting the police, we have managed to take drugs off the streets and disrupt serious and organised crime.”