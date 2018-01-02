Drugs recovery in Lanarkshire

Two men and one woman have been arrested in connection with alleged drugs offences following an intelligence-led operation on Friday, December 29 2017 which recovered drugs worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Around 4pm, officers stopped a Transit van on the northbound carriageway of the M74, near to Junction 13 at Abington.

On searching the car, officers recovered approximately 20 kilos of what’s believed to be herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of 300,000. Two men, aged 21 and 43 have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

As part of their enquiries, officers also searched, under warrant, a property in Albion Street, Coatbridge and discovered more than three kilos of what’s believed to be cocaine, worth an estimated street value of £325,000. A 46-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with alleged drugs offences.