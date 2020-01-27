Drugs driving arrests five times those of drink driving arrests this weekend in Lanarkshire

Police are continuing to make arrests which have been enabled by new legislation relating to drug users who get behind the wheel.

Officers have told the Motherwell Times that the statistics for this alleged offence were five times those greater than drink driving arrests in the wider Lanarkshire area this weekend.

Police confirm that a 19-year-old male was arrested on Motherwell’s Jerviston Street at 11.20pm on Saturday (January 25).

A search also revealed that he was in possession of a small amount of cannabis and he was then arrested.

The second incident took place in Bellshill’s North Road around 3.30pm on Sunday (July 26)

A 24-year old failed a swab test in a move linked to the alleged use of cannabis.

Another 24-year-old man was arrested around 6.30pm on the M74 near Uddingston. It is alleged he had been driving under the influence of cocaine.

The man is also facing charges relating to the possession of more than 100 grams of cannabis.

Meanwhile police have asked for witnesses in relation to an incident when a Volvo digger was deliberately torched on Motherwell’s Muirhouse Avenue.

The incident occurred around 1.55am on Saturday (January 25)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting incident number 0421 of this date.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.