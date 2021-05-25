Drugs discovery at Newarthill address
An investigation into the discovery of drugs and a four-figure sum at an address in Newarthill has led to an arrest – and further enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 9:20 am
Police have confirmed that officers with a warrant entered a home in Mossgeil Way last Thursday (May 20) and that cannabis with an approximate street value of £18,000 was recovered along with more than £4000 in cash.
A 27-year-old man was arrested and has been charged in connection with the recovery.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in Hamilton.
Meanwhile police are keen to speak to anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their community They can contact them via 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.