Driver tried to kill police officer in Bellshill

Police have launched a hunt for a driver who staged a deliberate bid to run down an officer in Bellshill’s Gartcosh Way.

The officer was uninjured, but the incident is being treated as attempted murder.

The attack took place during an operation on January 11 designed to net the culprit behind a spate of housebreakings in which high value jewellery and casg were allegedly stolen from Asian homes.

An 18 year old man, a woman aged 21 and two aged 17, along with two teenage boys, have been arrested and are in police custody in connection with alleged housebreaking offences.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.