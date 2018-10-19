Driver sped across play park in bid to evade cops

A teenage driver narrowly avoided hitting children and other pedestrians when he sped across a park during a police chase in Newarthill.

Six vehicles, including a police car and Jordan Lamb’s Honda Civic, were damaged before the unsupervised learner eventually came to a halt.

Lamb (18), of Robert Burns Avenue, Newarthill, was fined £500 and banned from driving for 22 months when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He was also ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work within six months.

Lamb admitted driving dangerously on various roads in Newarthill, and in a play park between Kirkoswald Road and Woodilee Road, on July 21.

He also admitted driving carelessly on Clydesdale Street, New Stevenston, just three days earlier. He reversed into another vehicle on that occasion.

Lamb further admitted that on both days he was not supervised by a qualified driver, didn’t display L plates and wasn’t covered by insurance.

The court heard that the police chase happened in a built-up residential area during the afternoon.

Police officers wanted to speak to Lamb, but when they approached his Civic he sped off before crashing into a parked vehicle. He kept going in what the prosecution described as an “erratic” manner and reversed at speed into another car which was shunted into yet another vehicle.

By now officers in a marked police car had their flashing lights and siren on, but Lamb ignored them. The Civic hit the side of the police car and he drove off at “grossly excessive” speed, entering the park and driving “in close proximity to children and pedestrians”.

Back on the road, Lamb’s car hit a taxi and narrowly avoided striking a passenger who was getting into it at the time.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Daniel Kelly said he’d read background reports and was prepared to impose a community payback order, but warned Lamb it was a direct alternative to custody and he must comply with the order.