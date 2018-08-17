Driver jailed for causing van mayhem

The driver of a stolen van has been jailed after causing mayhem in a Motherwell housing scheme.

James Dyet, who was under the influence, managed to hit five other vehicles, drove along a grass verge and the pavement.

Dyet (38), of Merry Street, who was injured during the incident, then yelled racist abuse at a doctor trying to treat him in hospital.

He was sentenced at Hamilton Sheriff Court. As well as jailing Dyet for 10 months, Sheriff Allan Mckay disqualified him from driving for 22 months and ordered him to resit his test.

Dyet admitted stealing the van from Laughland Drive, Newarthill, and driving dangerously between there and Linksview Road, Motherwell, on November 25 last year.

He also admitted having no licence or insurance, being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and shouting racist insults at Dr Sangram Shinde at University Hospital Wishaw.

The court heard he was performing handbrake turns before losing control of the van and crashing into the parked vehicles.

Dyet has previous convictions for theft, threatening behaviour, having a blade and motoring offences, but his solicitor, Diarmid Bruce, claimed: “This current level of offending is not typical of him. It’s a step up.

“There had been a disintegration in his mental health, not helped by him being homeless for a significant period and living in a caravan without heating or running water. His friends have been concerned for him and, fortunately, he was fast-tracked for accommodation and now has his own council house.

“He has had drink and drugs difficulties, and perhaps a period of unpaid work would give him something to occupy his time.”

Jailing Dyet, Sheriff Mckay said: “You have gone from being regarded as a minor offender to the perpetrator of offences I regard as incredibly serious.

“You drove dangerously in a built-up residential area, damaging other vehicles and presenting a potential danger to persons and property. You were then abusive to someone trying to help you in hospital, and all this while under the influence. There is no alternative to a lengthy custodial sentence.”