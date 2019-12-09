Double car theft in Uddingston plus more break-ins in Bellshill and Holytown

An Uddingston street was the scene of two car thefts on the one night after brass-necked thieves seized their chance under cover of darkness.

Police Scotland have confirmed that a luxury Toyota Rav 4 was stolen from Cowan Wynd - along with a Kia Ceed.

The double theft occurred at some point between 9pm on Sunday December 1 and 5am the following morning.

It’s also been confirmed that neither vehicle has been recovered.

Meanwhile officers confirmed that a food van parked in Bellshill was broken into overnight last Wednesday (December 4)

A thief targeted the van which was parked in the town’s Greenmoss Place

The culprit took cash and other items - and an enquiry has now been launched to find out who is responsible for the theft

Meanwhile police have confirmed that there has been another break -in - this time in Holytown -possibly in broad daylight.

A burglar targeted a house in Sherry Avenue on Wednesday, December 4 at some point between 2pm and 8pm.

The door to the property was forced open and a quantity of jewellery was taken from the house along with a number of other items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 with incident numbers 0434, 2979 and 3525 respectively.