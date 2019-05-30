Disgusting thief has taken more than cash

A sneak thief who wormed his way into an elderly woman’s home took a lot more than trinkets and baubles - he stole her independence!

The 88-year-old from Motherwell who suffers from dementia was targeted by the male not once but twice.

And Police Scotland are now appealing for information after the two thefts, which took place on Monday May 27 and Tuesday, May 28.

The first theft took place around 11am when the suspect entered the woman’s house in Jerviston Road. He stole a television, bank card and jewellery from the house. He was last seen walking in the direction of New Stevenston.

The second theft took place around 2pm on Tuesday, May 28 when the same man visited for a second time. On this occasion he stole another TV from the house.

The 88 year-old is extremely distressed by these incidents and officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the suspect. He is described as white, around 5ft 10 inches in height with very close cut hair and a gaunt appearance. On the Monday he was wearing a blue hooded top and on Tuesday he was wearing a black and white jacket.

Constable Biello of Motherwell Police said: “Targeting vulnerable members of our community is absolutely despicable and we are working hard to track down the man responsible for these crimes.

“We are viewing CCTV footage and carrying out local enquiries to identify him, and we are urging anyone who may have seen this man on either Monday or Tuesday, or anyone who recognises his description to contact us as soon as possible. If you have any information that may assist our investigation I would ask that you contact Motherwell Police Office via the 101 number.”