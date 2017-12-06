Detectives investigate car fire

Detectives are appealing for information after a car was deliberately torched in Uddingston yesterday (Tuesday).

Around 11pm police were called to a report of a car on fire outside a home in St John’s Boulevard.

Two members of the public had noticed the fire and alerted the householder.

Emergency services attended and the vehicle was found to be extensively damaged.

Following a joint investigation between police and fire services the incident is being treated as wilful.

Detective Sergeant Paul McDougall from Cambuslang CID said: “Extensive enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area late last night to please get in touch if they noticed anyone acting suspiciously.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambuslang CID via 101, quoting incident number 3966 of Tuesday 5 December 2017.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”