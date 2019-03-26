Detectives hunting knifeman who tried to rob village store

Detectives are investigating after an armed man tired to rob a shop in Uddingston on Monday.

Around 6.20pm, a man entered the Nisa store in Main Street and threatened a male member of staff with a knife, demanding cigarettes and alcohol.

Staff raised the alarm and the man made off empty handed. No-one was injured, but the staff members has been left badly shaken.

The suspect is white, around 6ft tall, with a stocky build and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a blue or black coloured top, dark coloured jogging trousers, black trainers and carrying a light coloured rucksack.

The man tried to conceal his identity by covering his face. After leaving the store he got on a bike and cycled along Caley Brae towards Old Mill Road.

Officers are checking CCTV images for any additional information and carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Rob Andrews said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in Main Street around the time of the incident.

“The suspect was on a bike and you may have seen him cycling in the area prior to the incident taking place. “If anyone has any information, in particular, any dash cam footage which could prove relevant to our investigation, I would ask them to pass it on to us.”

Anyone with information can contact CID officers at Cambuslang via 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.