Death of young Motherwell mum is investigated

Police have opened an investigation into the death of a Motherwell woman who passed away while abroad on holiday two months ago.

Megan Brannan (24) became unwell when staying with relations, including her one-year-old daughter Kaedy at the Royal Sunset Beach Club in Tenerife’s Costa Adeje

She sadly passed away on Monday, October 14.

The tragic death of the young hairdresser was treated as being ‘unexplained’ but some additional information has come to light - which may have some bearing on the matter.

For an alleged incident in Motherwell which pre-dated Megan’s death is now being looked into by police - amidst claims that there could be a link.

This stems from allegations that Megan had been attacked weeks before she flew to Tenerife and that injuries sustained could allegedly have contributed to her early death.

A police spokesperson confirmed:“Police Scotland is investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman from Motherwell who passed away in Spain on 14 October, 2019.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are investigating a report of an assault on a 24-year-old woman which took place on September 5 2019, at Chesters Crescent, Motherwell.

Enquiries are ongoing.