Cumbernauld woman given five-year ban from owning animals

A Cumbernauld woman has been given a five year ban from owning animals after failing to provide adequate diet or veterinary treatment for two dogs in her care.

Rose Galbraith Innes (48), of Millcroft Road, was sentenced at Airdrie Sheriff Court after she pled guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to Toby and Scamp under Section 19 of the Animal Health & Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

After concerns were raised by a member of the public in December 2017, the Scottish SPCA visited Innes’s property to check on the welfare of Toby, a 7-year-old tri-colour spaniel and Scamp, an 11-year-old brown crossbreed.

Scottish SPCA inspector Emma Sergeant said, “After we opened our investigation, we tried our best to work with the accused but were denied entry to her house.

“Innes eventually took Toby and Scamp to a vet and upon inspection both were given a body score of 2/9 with their hips, bones and spine clearly protruding.

“Innes was given clear feeding advice by the vet and the practice raised concerns with us about the conditions of both animals.

“She failed to show for a follow-up appointment later that month, leaving the Scottish SPCA with no choice but to secure a warrant to remove the dogs from her care. At the time they were removed Toby and Scamp were malnourished and severely underweight.

“Both were both taken to our animal rescue and rehoming centre in Lanarkshire. Sadly, Scamp developed lameness in his right hind limb in October and scans revealed he had a tumour in his leg and malignant bone cancer which had spread.

“It is unlikely this was related to his physical condition and, as would’ve been the case if he were living in a domestic environment, he was put to sleep on welfare grounds.

“Thankfully, Toby has made a full recovery and following Innes’s sentencing he can now be rehomed.

“We welcome the lengthy ban given to Innes and it underlines that animal cruelty is unacceptable.”