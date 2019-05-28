Crime call roundup

Police Scotland have had a busy week in and around the Motherwell area with a number of arrests having taken place.

These included a 20-year-old male from Motherwell who was arrested and reported to the procurator fiscal for alleged breach of the peace, obstructing police officers in the course of their duty and a contravention of North Lanarkshire Council’s consumption of alcohol bye-laws offence.

A 21-year-old male from the Bellshill area was arrested for allegedly driving a motor vehicle whilst drunk following a failed breath test. The incident happened at 1am on Saturday, May 25 at Glencalder Crescent, Bellshill.

A man from the Motherwell area was arrested and reported to the procurator fiscal for an alleged serious assault. The incident took place around 6.30pm on Saturday, May 25 at Watson Street, Motherwell. The male was detained in custody pending his appearance at court.

Finally, a 30-year-old male from Motherwell was arrested and reported to the cal for an alleged possession of a Stanley knife and possession of controlled class A drugs offences. The male was detained in custody pending his appearance at court.

Meanwhile police officers are appealing for the publics help on a number of other offences.

Between 9am Wednesday 15 and 9am on Tuesday May 21 an fibreglass climbing wall was set on fire within a kids playpark on Dornoch Road, Holytown. The climbing wall was substantially damaged If you have any information that could assist officers with this enquiry, please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 0803 of the May 22 or alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111 in confidence and anonymity can be maintained.

About 7pm on Thursday, May 23 a blue colored ‘Giant’ mountain bike was stolen from a common close on Range Street, Muirhouse. If you have any information that could assist officers with this enquiry, please call 101 quoting reference number 1720 of May 22.

On Friday, May 24 a householder was woken by noises from the back door of his property around 1.40am. He went to investigate when he disturbed two males who made of over the garden fence towards Motherwell Miners Club. Do you know who this could have been? Police would be grateful for any information on the identity of these two people. Call 101 with any relevant information.